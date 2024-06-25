Riverview Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Riverview Trust Co cut its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

DLR traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $145.41. 379,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.34. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

