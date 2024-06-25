Riverview Trust Co Invests $46,000 in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE BG traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $106.66. 247,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day moving average of $99.55. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $116.59.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is 21.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Bunge Global

Insider Transactions at Bunge Global

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.