Riverview Trust Co Invests $50,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.53. 4,949,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,045,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC raised their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

