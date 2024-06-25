Riverview Trust Co Makes New $53,000 Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 370.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 613.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:KR traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,043. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $58.34.
In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
