Riverview Trust Co Purchases Shares of 792 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,475,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $89,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,475,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,360 shares of company stock valued at $42,785,432. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.17. 2,328,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.78.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

