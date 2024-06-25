Riverview Trust Co Purchases Shares of 905 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in eBay by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in eBay by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $272,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,288 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in eBay by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $254,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,485 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in eBay by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,547,105 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $244,572,000 after purchasing an additional 60,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,203,732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $229,432,000 after purchasing an additional 343,771 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $54.24. 2,074,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,042,072. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

