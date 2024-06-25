Riverview Trust Co Takes $158,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $388.38. 264,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.59. The firm has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $391.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

