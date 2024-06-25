Riverview Trust Co Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 602 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Cim LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 2,332.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 176,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 1.8 %

NKE traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,494,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,141,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average is $99.67.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

