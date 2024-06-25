RLI (NYSE:RLI) Given Outperform Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their outperform rating on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $168.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RLI. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.75.

RLI opened at $142.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.51 and a 200-day moving average of $141.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.41. RLI has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $149.20.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLI will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

