Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.91 Billion

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for $3,762.83 or 0.06086187 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $6.71 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 507,909 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 507,944.39228053. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,696.56214201 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $12,808,545.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

