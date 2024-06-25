Roth Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 0.1% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,391 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,936,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 337.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH remained flat at $57.98 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,482. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

