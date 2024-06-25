Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Keyera (TSE:KEY) a C$41.00 Price Target

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$41.00 price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.18.

KEY traded up C$0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$37.05. 150,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.10. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$29.31 and a 12 month high of C$37.96.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.92 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.1818182 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

