Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 37 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $388,781,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gartner by 830.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,974,000 after acquiring an additional 458,963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 888.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,119,000 after acquiring an additional 269,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $451.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,268. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.41. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $486.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

