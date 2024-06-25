Saputo (TSE:SAP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.41

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$30.41 and last traded at C$30.29, with a volume of 117275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Desjardins upped their target price on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.28.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. Saputo had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of C$4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 1.915804 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.87%.

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca bought 1,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,999.79. Insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

