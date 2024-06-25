Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Sound Stewardship LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 194,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.84. The company had a trading volume of 32,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,223. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12-month low of $52.39 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $750.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.35.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

