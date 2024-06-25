Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Charles Schwab Trust Co’s 9th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 327,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,246 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $30,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
SCHG traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $100.23. The company had a trading volume of 152,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,685. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $102.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.13.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Has the Summer Stock Market Rally Peaked?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Reddit Stock and the Rubberband Effect: A Case for Lower Prices
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- What is a Value Trap? A Complete Overview
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.