Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Charles Schwab Trust Co’s 9th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 327,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,246 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $30,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SCHG traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $100.23. The company had a trading volume of 152,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,685. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $102.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.