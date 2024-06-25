Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 327,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,901,000. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 289,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.61. 441,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $102.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

