Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.37. 445,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,688. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

