Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,504,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 22.9% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $93,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.48. 1,904,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.89.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

