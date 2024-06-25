Scotiabank Lowers América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target to $19.00

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from $19.60 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

NYSE:AMX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.76. 725,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,884. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1,729.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 448.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

