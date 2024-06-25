Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of SHEN stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 182,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,714. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 77.44% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Edward H. Mckay bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 66,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,917.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, COO Edward H. Mckay acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,917.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. French acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,697,127.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,650 shares of company stock valued at $577,135. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 21.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 105,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 44,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,328,000 after buying an additional 51,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

