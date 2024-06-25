Simon Lowth Sells 625,017 Shares of BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) Stock

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) insider Simon Lowth sold 625,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81), for a total value of £893,774.31 ($1,133,799.71).

BT Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BT.A traded down GBX 5.10 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 139.95 ($1.78). 22,166,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,211,676. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 115.82. The firm has a market cap of £13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 805.83, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BT Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 101.70 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 145.35 ($1.84).

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

