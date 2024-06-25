Simon Lowth Sells 625,017 Shares of BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) Stock

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) insider Simon Lowth sold 625,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81), for a total value of £893,774.31 ($1,133,799.71).
BT Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:BT.A traded down GBX 5.10 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 139.95 ($1.78). 22,166,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,211,676. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 115.82. The firm has a market cap of £13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 805.83, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BT Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 101.70 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 145.35 ($1.84).
BT Group Company Profile
