Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Price Performance
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.03. 8,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,403. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $32.41.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.