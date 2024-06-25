Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Sinclair alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sinclair

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

Sinclair Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 36.7% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,006,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,031,000 after buying an additional 538,740 shares during the period. Alden Global Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 645,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 298,508 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 102.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 241,895 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sinclair stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $778.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.54. Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.68 million. Sinclair had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.04%.

About Sinclair

(Get Free Report

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.