Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.
SBGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
Shares of Sinclair stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $778.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.54. Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.
Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.68 million. Sinclair had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.04%.
Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.
