SingularityNET Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $135.32 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001136 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $687.07 million and approximately $135.32 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009893 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,591.51 or 1.00139486 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012432 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00078814 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,419,564,951 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,419,566,631.1911306 with 1,287,283,743.6453247 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.57876084 USD and is down -5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $60,297,117.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

