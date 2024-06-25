SM Energy (NYSE:SM) versus Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Head-To-Head Survey

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 4.15, suggesting that its stock price is 315% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Barnwell Industries and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries -13.29% -18.20% -9.39% SM Energy 31.80% 20.10% 11.34%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries $24.45 million 1.03 -$960,000.00 ($0.33) -7.64 SM Energy $2.37 billion 2.41 $817.88 million $6.38 7.81

This table compares Barnwell Industries and SM Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SM Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Barnwell Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Barnwell Industries pays out -3.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SM Energy pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.7% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of SM Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Barnwell Industries and SM Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A SM Energy 0 3 6 0 2.67

SM Energy has a consensus price target of $55.63, suggesting a potential upside of 11.61%. Given SM Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Barnwell Industries.

Summary

SM Energy beats Barnwell Industries on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates threes water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; and drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths. Further, it installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

