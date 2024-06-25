Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $56.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.72% from the stock’s current price.

SMAR has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $41.88. 282,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,006. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $49.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.29. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $183,280.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,821.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $183,280.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,821.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $391,688.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,859.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,986 shares of company stock worth $1,637,452. 4.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

