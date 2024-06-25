SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.32.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at $55,790,901.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

