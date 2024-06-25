SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $38.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $58.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SEDG. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.12.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.13. 5,736,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,430. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $288.87. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.62.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

