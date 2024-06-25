Sound Income Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,728 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.54. 3,845,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,414,162. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

