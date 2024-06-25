Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,710,000. EQ LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,841,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

EFG traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $103.14. The company had a trading volume of 550,152 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.42 and a 200-day moving average of $100.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

