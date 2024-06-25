Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.78. 873,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,689. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

