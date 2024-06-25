Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) and Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) Head to Head Comparison

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Sow Good’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$16.86 million N/A N/A Sow Good $16.07 million 13.25 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -60.00

Sow Good has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Steakholder Foods and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sow Good has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.52%. Given Sow Good’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Steakholder Foods.

Risk and Volatility

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Steakholder Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42%

Summary

Sow Good beats Steakholder Foods on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offers technology implementation, training, and engineering support services directly and through contractors to food processing, food retail, and cultivated meat companies. Steakholder Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

