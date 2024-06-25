S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Trimmed by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $31,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $18,542,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in S&P Global by 434.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in S&P Global by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $445.42. 227,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,981. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $428.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $139.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

