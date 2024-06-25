SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,108,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 2,480,898 shares.The stock last traded at $25.25 and had previously closed at $25.25.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.