SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,244,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,837. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $81.32.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

