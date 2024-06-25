SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 663.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,220,000 after buying an additional 2,726,536 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10,168.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,292,000 after purchasing an additional 549,277 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $24,784,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7,237.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 178,903 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,019,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.58. 201,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.89. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $76.39.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.