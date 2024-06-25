SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF) Announces Final Dividend of $0.18

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2024

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLFGet Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.183 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund Price Performance

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing a diverse range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate Clients. Sun Life Financial has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysiaand Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.