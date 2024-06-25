Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,656 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.50. 1,521,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,303,675. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.48. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

