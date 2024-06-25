Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,240,652,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 8,677.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 342.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,160,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after buying an additional 1,672,656 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 432.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after buying an additional 1,656,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $493,350,000 after buying an additional 1,591,206 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.07. 4,351,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,326,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.48. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

