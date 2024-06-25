Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Raised by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.28. 15,925,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,422,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HSBC cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

