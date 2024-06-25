Steem Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, Steem has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $90.68 million and $3.40 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,232.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.65 or 0.00613488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00115261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00038235 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.48 or 0.00265349 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00047440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00073075 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 464,944,520 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

