StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.14. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $28.00.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chicago Rivet & Machine
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.