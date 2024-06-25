StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.14. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

