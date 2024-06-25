StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $7.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.66. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

