StockNews.com Downgrades Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Stratus Properties Price Performance
STRS opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.86 million, a PE ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. Stratus Properties has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $29.99.
Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties
Stratus Properties Company Profile
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
