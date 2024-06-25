StockNews.com Downgrades Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

STRS opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.86 million, a PE ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. Stratus Properties has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stratus Properties in the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new position in Stratus Properties in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 76,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

