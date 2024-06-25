StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPIFree Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SDPI opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.21.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 20.88%.

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPIFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 169,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned about 0.56% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.