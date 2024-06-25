StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE SDPI opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.21.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 20.88%.
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
