StockNews.com Lowers Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Hold

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.66.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average is $63.63. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $29,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

