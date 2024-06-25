StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Receives C$6.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of SVI stock opened at C$6.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.42. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of C$3.68 and a one year high of C$7.39.

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,179.52. In the last three months, insiders have bought 59,200 shares of company stock valued at $283,584.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

