Strategic Planning Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategic Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $1,580,776,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after buying an additional 162,691 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $6.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $473.96. 37,634,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,490,461. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.44. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $486.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

