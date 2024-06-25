Super Hi International Holding Ltd.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:HDL)

Super Hi International’s (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, June 26th. Super Hi International had issued 2,692,700 shares in its IPO on May 17th. The total size of the offering was $52,669,212 based on an initial share price of $19.56. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Super Hi International stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. Super Hi International has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

